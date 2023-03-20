Sign up
Photo 3296
Colors of spring
It was so pretty the way the light was setting off the flowers on one tree and new leaves on others.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
2
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4158
photos
105
followers
90
following
3289
3290
3291
3292
3293
3294
3295
3296
Tags
light
,
flowers
,
leaves
,
branches
katy
ace
What beautiful pops of color. I love the light looking through the trees.
March 20th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
What tree is this? It is a lovey colour.
March 20th, 2023
