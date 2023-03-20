Previous
Colors of spring by randystreat
Colors of spring

It was so pretty the way the light was setting off the flowers on one tree and new leaves on others.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Kathy

@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
katy ace
What beautiful pops of color. I love the light looking through the trees.
March 20th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
What tree is this? It is a lovey colour.
March 20th, 2023  
