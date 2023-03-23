Sign up
Photo 3299
Yard work collage
Watched the men while they cut down trees, trimmed trees and mowed the grass this morning. Nice to get this done. When owns a house there's always something that needs to be done.
23rd March 2023
23rd Mar 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4161
photos
105
followers
90
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
23rd March 2023 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
collage
,
yard
,
stumps
JackieR
ace
We're these taken during Pigs??? Will those stumps survive??!!!
March 23rd, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Ah so that is what they were up to. I hope that you are happy with the results. Oh and a great collage.
March 23rd, 2023
katy
ace
Look at you! Multitasking! Playing pigs, and taking photos. I like your collage. It definitely tells the story. I wouldn’t mind having a little help like that around my house.
March 23rd, 2023
Granagringa
ace
Yo, ho heave ho....good images of the job being done.
March 23rd, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So true- there is always something to do! Good collage of the yard work.
March 23rd, 2023
KWind
ace
Great shots.
March 23rd, 2023
