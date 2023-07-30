Sign up
Photo 3423
What's eating me?
The sky was so interesting the past two nights. While I was out looking at it, I notices the patten in my ornamental plum tree leaves.
30th July 2023
30th Jul 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
Tags
leaves
,
pattern
,
lacy
