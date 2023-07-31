Sign up
Photo 3424
Table Rock and the water tower
Sometimes the light makes objects appear much closer than they really are. So does a zoom lens.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Tags
water
,
trees
,
tower
,
table rock
FBailey
@randystreat
Thank you for your challenge. I had a Get Pushed a while back of Frozen and I chose flowers. So would Frozen Flowers be OK for you? I had such fun with this, hope you do too!
https://digital-photography-school.com/photography-frozen-flowers/
Sorry Kathy, forgot to tag you. Commented on your leaf picture instead!
August 1st, 2023
FBailey
Your comment did make me chuckle!
August 1st, 2023
Ann H. LeFevre
(o; Definitely a commentary that makes you smile- and I think the water tower looks like the aliens have landed!
August 1st, 2023
katy
I have to agree with
@olivetreeann
I thought the water tower looked like some kind of spaceship in this fascinating composition
August 1st, 2023
Kathy
@fbailey
I saw the challenge on the leaf photo. Sounds like a fun challenge.
@olivetreeann
Thank you Ann.
@grammyn
All those antennas. It's in the city limits, so no telling whether they are for emergencies or what.
August 1st, 2023
@olivetreeann Thank you Ann.
@grammyn All those antennas. It's in the city limits, so no telling whether they are for emergencies or what.