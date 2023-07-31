Previous
Table Rock and the water tower by randystreat
Photo 3424

Table Rock and the water tower

Sometimes the light makes objects appear much closer than they really are. So does a zoom lens.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
938% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FBailey ace
@randystreat Thank you for your challenge. I had a Get Pushed a while back of Frozen and I chose flowers. So would Frozen Flowers be OK for you? I had such fun with this, hope you do too! https://digital-photography-school.com/photography-frozen-flowers/

Sorry Kathy, forgot to tag you. Commented on your leaf picture instead!
August 1st, 2023  
FBailey ace
Your comment did make me chuckle!
August 1st, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
(o; Definitely a commentary that makes you smile- and I think the water tower looks like the aliens have landed!
August 1st, 2023  
katy ace
I have to agree with @olivetreeann I thought the water tower looked like some kind of spaceship in this fascinating composition
August 1st, 2023  
Kathy ace
@fbailey I saw the challenge on the leaf photo. Sounds like a fun challenge.
@olivetreeann Thank you Ann.
@grammyn All those antennas. It's in the city limits, so no telling whether they are for emergencies or what.
August 1st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise