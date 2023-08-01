Previous
Prayers for Rhonda by randystreat
Photo 3425

Prayers for Rhonda

A prayer in every stitch.
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
katy ace
The shawl is gorgeous and I’m sure she will love it! Is she a friend of yours?
August 1st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovely shawl made with love.
August 1st, 2023  
