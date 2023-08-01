Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3425
Prayers for Rhonda
A prayer in every stitch.
1st August 2023
1st Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4288
photos
106
followers
88
following
938% complete
View this month »
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
3425
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
1st August 2023 8:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
breast cancer
,
prayer shawl
katy
ace
The shawl is gorgeous and I’m sure she will love it! Is she a friend of yours?
August 1st, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovely shawl made with love.
August 1st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close