Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3426
After the rain
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4289
photos
106
followers
88
following
938% complete
View this month »
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
31st July 2023 7:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
raindrops
katy
ace
I always love a good raindrop photo! This one is so refreshing Kathy
August 3rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close