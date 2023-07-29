Previous
Goldfinch in the bee balm by randystreat
Photo 3422

Goldfinch in the bee balm

Watching a bird in the "garden" this morning. The garden has become a bird feeder this year. I've watch a number of birds feeding on the spent seed heads of grass and weeds and the few flowers that made it.
29th July 2023

Kathy

