Previous
Photo 3422
Goldfinch in the bee balm
Watching a bird in the "garden" this morning. The garden has become a bird feeder this year. I've watch a number of birds feeding on the spent seed heads of grass and weeds and the few flowers that made it.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
3415
3416
3417
3418
3419
3420
3421
3422
Views
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
29th July 2023 9:57am
Tags
bee
,
balm
,
goldfinch
