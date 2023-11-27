Previous
Beaver or Frosty Moon by randystreat
Thanks to a friend several months ago, I got a decent photo of the full moon tonight.
27th November 2023 27th Nov 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful capture!
The cloudy sky prevent us to see it tonight!
November 27th, 2023  
katy ace
Wowsers it is fabulous Kathy! I should go see if we can see it here
November 28th, 2023  
