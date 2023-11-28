Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3543
Soup Tonight
Feels like winter here today so I thought soup would be good for tonight and tomorrow and...
A crock pot of soup will last me awhile. Guess some will grace the freezer for future meals too.
28th November 2023
28th Nov 23
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4408
photos
106
followers
88
following
970% complete
View this month »
3536
3537
3538
3539
3540
3541
3542
3543
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
28th November 2023 10:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vegetables
Corinne C
ace
Sounds and look yummy. I do a lot of soups these days too!
November 28th, 2023
Corinne
ace
It’s also cold here :same menu as yours !
November 28th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Yum!
November 28th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
So true. I love soup on chilly days, but it is also so nice to have the leftovers handy for quick meals later. Love your capture of the beautiful veg going into your soup. Enjoy!
November 28th, 2023
Pyrrhula
Sure it will become delicious.
November 28th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
Oh that’s what I’ve for lunch,string beans and tofu❤️👌
November 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close