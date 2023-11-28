Previous
Soup Tonight by randystreat
Feels like winter here today so I thought soup would be good for tonight and tomorrow and...
A crock pot of soup will last me awhile. Guess some will grace the freezer for future meals too.
28th November 2023 28th Nov 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
Corinne C
Sounds and look yummy. I do a lot of soups these days too!
November 28th, 2023  
Corinne
It’s also cold here :same menu as yours !
November 28th, 2023  
Casablanca
Yum!
November 28th, 2023  
Shutterbug
So true. I love soup on chilly days, but it is also so nice to have the leftovers handy for quick meals later. Love your capture of the beautiful veg going into your soup. Enjoy!
November 28th, 2023  
Pyrrhula
Sure it will become delicious.
November 28th, 2023  
Call me Joe
Oh that’s what I’ve for lunch,string beans and tofu❤️👌
November 28th, 2023  
