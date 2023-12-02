Sign up
Previous
Photo 3547
Landscape Obscura
52 Week Challenge Week #47 Landscape
So foggy this morning. The view across the road reached only a short distance into the field and nothing beyond.
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4412
photos
106
followers
88
following
971% complete
View this month »
3540
3541
3542
3543
3544
3545
3546
3547
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
2nd December 2023 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fog
,
landscape
,
52wc-2023-w47
Margaret Brown
ace
A nice wintery December shot!
December 2nd, 2023
