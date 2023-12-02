Previous
Landscape Obscura by randystreat
Landscape Obscura

52 Week Challenge Week #47 Landscape
So foggy this morning. The view across the road reached only a short distance into the field and nothing beyond.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Margaret Brown ace
A nice wintery December shot!
December 2nd, 2023  
