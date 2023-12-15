Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3560
Box of ornaments
The tree is up but the ornaments and other decorations are still in the box. Maybe tomorrow.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4425
photos
104
followers
87
following
975% complete
View this month »
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
15th December 2023 10:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
decorations
Kathy A
ace
One job at a time
December 16th, 2023
Babs
ace
No rush you stlll have plenty of time
December 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close