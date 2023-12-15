Previous
Box of ornaments by randystreat
Box of ornaments

The tree is up but the ornaments and other decorations are still in the box. Maybe tomorrow.
Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Kathy A ace
One job at a time
December 16th, 2023  
Babs ace
No rush you stlll have plenty of time
December 16th, 2023  
