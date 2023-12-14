Sign up
Previous
Photo 3558
Ornament garland
A project over a year in the making. Knitted balls hanging between the living room and kitchen.
No comments tonight. It's been a long day.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
0
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4423
photos
105
followers
87
following
974% complete
3551
3552
3553
3554
3555
3556
3557
3558
Views
0
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
10th December 2023 2:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ornaments
,
garland
,
fiber
