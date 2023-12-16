Previous
Crash! There goes yet another one. by randystreat
Crash! There goes yet another one.

Decorating the tree went as it has in the past few years. One of the large vintage glass ornaments fell off the tree and broke beyond repair. Will they outlive me?
For the six word challenge.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Kathy

I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
katy ace
A terrific story, which your photo tells so well,but a very sad occurence!
December 16th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Oh no, this is frustrating but it's also the opportunity to renew your stash of ornaments :-)
December 16th, 2023  
