Photo 3561
Crash! There goes yet another one.
Decorating the tree went as it has in the past few years. One of the large vintage glass ornaments fell off the tree and broke beyond repair. Will they outlive me?
For the six word challenge.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
tree
broken
ornament
sixws-146
katy
ace
A terrific story, which your photo tells so well,but a very sad occurence!
December 16th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Oh no, this is frustrating but it's also the opportunity to renew your stash of ornaments :-)
December 16th, 2023
