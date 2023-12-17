Previous
Angels flying around in here by randystreat
Angels flying around in here

52 Week Challenge Week # 50 - Christmas
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
975% complete

katy ace
What a lovely collection! Happy to recognize a few too!♥
December 18th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful collection of pretty ornaments.
December 18th, 2023  
