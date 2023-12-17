Sign up
Previous
Photo 3562
Angels flying around in here
52 Week Challenge Week # 50 - Christmas
17th December 2023
17th Dec 23
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
3555
3556
3557
3558
3559
3560
3561
3562
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
tree
,
christmas
,
collage
,
angels
,
52wc-2023-w50
katy
ace
What a lovely collection! Happy to recognize a few too!♥
December 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful collection of pretty ornaments.
December 18th, 2023
