Photo 3575
Christmas Narcissus
I bought some bulb plants for Christmas gifts and then realized that the two both had animals in the house and the Amaryllis are toxic to animals. Plan B was put into action and I got all three. The narcissus was the first to bloom.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
flowers
amyK
ace
A really lovely capture; nice light and dof
December 31st, 2023
Babs
ace
So pretty
December 31st, 2023
