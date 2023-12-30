Previous
Christmas Narcissus by randystreat
Photo 3575

Christmas Narcissus

I bought some bulb plants for Christmas gifts and then realized that the two both had animals in the house and the Amaryllis are toxic to animals. Plan B was put into action and I got all three. The narcissus was the first to bloom.
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
979% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
A really lovely capture; nice light and dof
December 31st, 2023  
Babs ace
So pretty
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise