Coffee and fiber by randystreat
Photo 3588

Coffee and fiber

Get Pushed Challenge #597
My partner's challenge to me was a b&w street photograph that tells a story. This isn't exactly a "street" photo, but it's inside off of a street at a business. Hope this is ok. The weather and my schedule colluded so that I wasn't able to get anything different.
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Kathy
@ankers70 Thank you for the challenge. Not much going on this week in the streets of my town except cars bustling from here to there.
January 12th, 2024  
summerfield
it qualifies as a 'street' shot. love everything i see. aces!
January 12th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
A great venue for craft activities.
January 12th, 2024  
Kathy
@summerfield Not sure exactly what a "street shot" is so thanks for confirming that Vikki. And thanks for commenting.
@wakelys A coffee shop is good for a lot of activities but the library's needlework group meets there one morning a month. Started during the pandemic when the library was closed. This place has a large porch and we could sit outside. But liking creature comforts (such as heat), once it was allowed we moved inside during the colder weather. Thanks Sue.
January 12th, 2024  
katy
it looks like a wonderful meeting place and I like the many things to see in this one
January 12th, 2024  
