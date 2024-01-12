Coffee and fiber

Get Pushed Challenge #597
My partner's challenge to me was a b&w street photograph that tells a story. This isn't exactly a "street" photo, but it's inside off of a street at a business. Hope this is ok. The weather and my schedule colluded so that I wasn't able to get anything different.
@wakelys A coffee shop is good for a lot of activities but the library's needlework group meets there one morning a month. Started during the pandemic when the library was closed. This place has a large porch and we could sit outside. But liking creature comforts (such as heat), once it was allowed we moved inside during the colder weather. Thanks Sue.