Previous
(It) Rocks by randystreat
Photo 3587

(It) Rocks

11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
982% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne ace
Looks like a comfortable corner !
January 12th, 2024  
katy ace
It looks so inviting and comfortable! I like the low POV. FAV
January 12th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So cozy! I love the crochet work on the chair!
January 12th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell
:-)
January 12th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like a cosy spot to sit.
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise