Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3587
(It) Rocks
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4453
photos
106
followers
90
following
982% complete
View this month »
3580
3581
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
Latest from all albums
3581
232
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
11th January 2024 7:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
rocking
,
jan24words
Corinne
ace
Looks like a comfortable corner !
January 12th, 2024
katy
ace
It looks so inviting and comfortable! I like the low POV. FAV
January 12th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So cozy! I love the crochet work on the chair!
January 12th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
:-)
January 12th, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks like a cosy spot to sit.
January 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close