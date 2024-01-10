Previous
Wander around the lake by randystreat
Wander around the lake

Since there was no time for photography today, I looked back to some photos taken before I joined this site to see if anything filled the bill. I liked this photo of the lake at Montreat NC taken from my window. Taken in April of 2013
Kathy

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty view!
January 11th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
You sure had a pretty view from your window.
January 11th, 2024  
