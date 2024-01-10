Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3586
Wander around the lake
Since there was no time for photography today, I looked back to some photos taken before I joined this site to see if anything filled the bill. I liked this photo of the lake at Montreat NC taken from my window. Taken in April of 2013
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4452
photos
106
followers
90
following
982% complete
View this month »
3579
3580
3581
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
Latest from all albums
3580
3581
232
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
20th April 2013 7:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wandering
,
jan24words
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Pretty view!
January 11th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
You sure had a pretty view from your window.
January 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close