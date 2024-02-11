Sign up
Photo 3618
KnitTalk Swap
I just couldn't not show the wonderful colors in this gift swap I received. Hours of fiber fun in my future.
11th February 2024
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
Tags
yarn
,
gift
,
needlework
,
for2024
JackieR
ace
Gift swap? Please explain. Gorgeous colour, but ladybirds are not that colour
February 11th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Looks like some fun ahead.
February 11th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
Some super fun!
February 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Pretty pinks. Looks a fun project.
February 11th, 2024
