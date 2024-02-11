Previous
KnitTalk Swap by randystreat
Photo 3618

KnitTalk Swap

I just couldn't not show the wonderful colors in this gift swap I received. Hours of fiber fun in my future.
11th February 2024 11th Feb 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
JackieR ace
Gift swap? Please explain. Gorgeous colour, but ladybirds are not that colour
February 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Looks like some fun ahead.
February 11th, 2024  
Margaret Brown ace
Some super fun!
February 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Pretty pinks. Looks a fun project.
February 11th, 2024  
