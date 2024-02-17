Previous
Ladybug in the flowers

Cute little "pot of flowers" made by the library's adult program director. Buttons, wire, a spool and paper. I thought it was clever and a good amount of contrast for a b&w photo.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
Corinne C ace
What a cute idea and a great pic!
February 17th, 2024  
katy ace
Nicely done and wonderful contrast Kathy A unique POV as well
February 17th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very cute! The different materials do a nice job of bringing out the contrast. And the whimsical nature of them makes it a fun image to look at.
February 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Cute button flowers and lady bird. You have captured this so nicely.
February 17th, 2024  
JackieR ace
Sue @wakelys will be making these after seeing this!
February 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
Aw so cute.
February 17th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Fun shot
February 17th, 2024  
