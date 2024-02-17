Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3624
Ladybug in the flowers
Cute little "pot of flowers" made by the library's adult program director. Buttons, wire, a spool and paper. I thought it was clever and a good amount of contrast for a b&w photo.
17th February 2024
17th Feb 24
7
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4491
photos
108
followers
93
following
992% complete
View this month »
3617
3618
3619
3620
3621
3622
3623
3624
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
17th February 2024 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buttons
,
flowers
,
wire
Corinne C
ace
What a cute idea and a great pic!
February 17th, 2024
katy
ace
Nicely done and wonderful contrast Kathy A unique POV as well
February 17th, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very cute! The different materials do a nice job of bringing out the contrast. And the whimsical nature of them makes it a fun image to look at.
February 17th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute button flowers and lady bird. You have captured this so nicely.
February 17th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Sue
@wakelys
will be making these after seeing this!
February 17th, 2024
Babs
ace
Aw so cute.
February 17th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Fun shot
February 17th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close