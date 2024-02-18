Previous
Tonight, I'd rather read by randystreat
Photo 3625

Tonight, I'd rather read

18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
993% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Delwyn Barnett ace
Haha - great image and great sentiment!
February 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise