Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3628
Public gazebo, private home
21st February 2024
21st Feb 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4495
photos
108
followers
93
following
993% complete
View this month »
3621
3622
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
21st February 2024 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2024
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
February 22nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like a beautiful home- how nice of them to share a corner of their property.
February 22nd, 2024
Kathy
ace
@bkbinthecity
@olivetreeann
Thank you Brian and Ann.
February 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close