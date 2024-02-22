Sign up
Photo 3629
*Sigh* Another flat surface
Catching up on some paper work tonight
22nd February 2024
22nd Feb 24
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4496
photos
108
followers
93
following
994% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments: 1
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
ILCE-6300
Taken
22nd February 2024 9:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cards
,
list
,
for2024
katy
ace
Lol! Absolutely adore the title. I really should show you some of mine so you can feel better about yourself. This one looks positively neat compared to some of mine.
February 23rd, 2024
