Previous
*Sigh* Another flat surface by randystreat
Photo 3629

*Sigh* Another flat surface

Catching up on some paper work tonight
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
994% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Lol! Absolutely adore the title. I really should show you some of mine so you can feel better about yourself. This one looks positively neat compared to some of mine.
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise