Previous
Something to tickle my sweet tooth by randystreat
Photo 3630

Something to tickle my sweet tooth

Those who know me know I don't like chocolate but I do like white chocolate.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
994% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Good thing to know about you! White chocolate isn’t really chopping anyway is it? Terrific shot of these empty wrappers and it’s making me want some.
February 23rd, 2024  
FBailey ace
Me too!
February 23rd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Sweet!
February 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise