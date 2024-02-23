Sign up
Photo 3630
Something to tickle my sweet tooth
Those who know me know I don't like chocolate but I do like white chocolate.
23rd February 2024
23rd Feb 24
Kathy
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4497
photos
108
followers
93
following
994% complete
View this month »
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
23rd February 2024 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candy
,
for2024
katy
Good thing to know about you! White chocolate isn’t really chopping anyway is it? Terrific shot of these empty wrappers and it’s making me want some.
February 23rd, 2024
FBailey
Me too!
February 23rd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
Sweet!
February 23rd, 2024
