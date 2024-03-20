Sign up
Photo 3656
Peacock feather
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
1
0
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
4526
photos
110
followers
93
following
1001% complete
3649
3650
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
20th March 2024 6:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
feather
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I'm so used to seeing the fancier ones that I thought it belonged to a sparrow at first. Good catch!
March 21st, 2024
