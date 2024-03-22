Sign up
Previous
Photo 3658
A place for myself
Get Pushed Challenge #607
My partner challenged me to portray introvert since it’s National Introvert’s Week. How best to portray my life since I consider myself introverted. This is a small slice.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos.
4528
photos
109
followers
93
following
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
Tags
gpkac
,
get-pushed-607
Kathy
ace
@aecasey
Here’s my photo for your challenge. Thank you. I had fun trying to find a good way to portray this.
March 23rd, 2024
