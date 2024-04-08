Previous
Remaining Azaleas by randystreat
Photo 3675

Remaining Azaleas

The azalea bush has succumbed to something and most of the branches look dead and there are no leaves. But this section still has pretty flowers.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to take better photos. I began my 365 project...
1006% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
They are such pretty flowers.
April 9th, 2024  
Tunia McClure ace
beautiful color
April 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise