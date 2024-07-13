Sign up
Photo 3755
The eyebrow
World Watercolor Month Day #13 - arch
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4633
photos
107
followers
91
following
1028% complete
3748
3749
3750
3751
3752
3753
3754
3755
240
3749
3750
3751
3752
3753
3754
3755
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Camera
SM-S901U
Taken
13th July 2024 3:51pm
Tags
arch
,
wwcm-2024
Susan Wakely
ace
ace
Clever interpretation of the word today.
July 13th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
ace
Nicely depicted
July 13th, 2024
