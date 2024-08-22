Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3795
Meet Dude
52 Week Challenge Week #33 Centered
52 Week Challenge Week #34 Toys
(My project, my rules I guess. I keep falling behind on the weekly challenges so I decided to put two weeks together in one photo.)
Dude is a new addition to my pig family. He visited today while the piggies were playing Pigmania and Pass the Pigs. The group had met him a few weeks before but he was handy for a photo today.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathy
ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
4677
photos
103
followers
88
following
1039% complete
View this month »
3788
3789
3790
3791
3792
3793
3794
3795
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365 daily shots
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pig
,
centered
,
52wc-2024-w33
,
52wc-2024-w34
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Piggy is in love!
August 22nd, 2024
katy
ace
He looks so studly here!
August 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close