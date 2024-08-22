Meet Dude

52 Week Challenge Week #33 Centered

52 Week Challenge Week #34 Toys

(My project, my rules I guess. I keep falling behind on the weekly challenges so I decided to put two weeks together in one photo.)



Dude is a new addition to my pig family. He visited today while the piggies were playing Pigmania and Pass the Pigs. The group had met him a few weeks before but he was handy for a photo today.