Meet Dude by randystreat
Photo 3795

Meet Dude

52 Week Challenge Week #33 Centered
52 Week Challenge Week #34 Toys
(My project, my rules I guess. I keep falling behind on the weekly challenges so I decided to put two weeks together in one photo.)

Dude is a new addition to my pig family. He visited today while the piggies were playing Pigmania and Pass the Pigs. The group had met him a few weeks before but he was handy for a photo today.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Kathy

ace
@randystreat
I live in North Carolina in the US. I retired in December of 2012 and want to learn how to use my digital SLR to...
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Piggy is in love!
August 22nd, 2024  
katy ace
He looks so studly here!
August 22nd, 2024  
