Circus Miniatures

While visiting friends in Sarasota, I had the chance to tour the Circus Museum at the John and Mable Ringling estate. The museum features an enormous diorama made up of 1/6 scale models depicting a touring circus with 42,000 separate items including 7,000 folding chairs in the big tent. There's also an art museum with Ringling's collection of old master's paintings and sculptures.