Long in the Tooth by redy4et
Long in the Tooth

This shot made me laugh when I reviewed it. The camel was chewing some food and staring at me through the fence as if to say, "I don't even know how funny I look from this angle."
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Elizabeth

@redy4et
Rick ace
Does look like it's making a face at you. Great shot.
January 30th, 2021  
