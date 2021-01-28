Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
252 / 365
Long in the Tooth
This shot made me laugh when I reviewed it. The camel was chewing some food and staring at me through the fence as if to say, "I don't even know how funny I look from this angle."
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elizabeth
ace
@redy4et
Year 7 I'm amazed that I’ve been part of this international community of photographers for seven years and am still eager to view your photos and...
1967
photos
147
followers
120
following
69% complete
View this month »
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Latest from all albums
1710
1711
251
1712
1713
252
1714
1715
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
E-M1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
funny
,
face
,
desert
,
zoo
,
living
,
camel
Rick
ace
Does look like it's making a face at you. Great shot.
January 30th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close