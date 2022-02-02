Sign up
33 / 365
Old book repairs
Wonderful hour spent with a book repairer today, such intricate and exacting work. Very impressive skill.
2nd February 2022
2nd Feb 22
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
#books
#b&w
