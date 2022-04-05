Previous
Salmon Still Life by rensala
95 / 365

Salmon Still Life

5th April 2022 5th Apr 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Still life? I hate to tell you this...... but it looks dead to me. :)
April 5th, 2022  
SwChappell ace
Looks good
April 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
It must have tasted as good as looks, half is missing before the end of your shoot 😉
April 5th, 2022  
Mags ace
Looking great!
April 5th, 2022  
