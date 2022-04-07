Previous
Next
Ninette’s Chocolate Cake by rensala
97 / 365

Ninette’s Chocolate Cake

When my mum passed away in April 2007, the family pined for all the wonderful foods she made and baked for us. And so there was nothing but for me and my sister in law to produce a cookbook with all her signature recipes. We called it Ninette’s Recipes and her signature cake went onto the cover. This was the first slice from the cake. The needlepoint was stitched by her and the Royal Dalton plate inspired the graphic design. The gladioli petals were her favourite flower. It was a mammoth undertaking but it turned out beautifully with contributions and quotes from family and friends all over the world. Whenever I make one of her recipes I always use the book. It keeps me connected.
7th April 2022 7th Apr 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Hazel ace
Such a wonderful idea and a beautiful tribute to your mum, Renee! (On a very different subject, my tribute to my dad has been the publication of his PoW diaries, something he himself wished to do but did not manage.)
April 7th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh, my goodness... This is so touching! Wonderful narrative. And a beautiful tribute. And that cake looks delicious.
April 7th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@quietpurplehaze how wonderful you’ve done this - I think these tributes to the past are so important for the next generations who hardly or never knew their grandparents or much about their heritage
April 7th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
That looks delicious and with the petals and the needlepoint it makes this photo a beautiful tribute!
April 7th, 2022  
Newbank Lass
that sounds amazing
April 7th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Oh yum
April 7th, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
wonderful idea. A delightful way to remember your mother, that all family have been involved in. Beautiful tribute.
April 7th, 2022  
SwChappell ace
What a great idea, and so wonderful to include so many elements of your mum in the photo
April 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise