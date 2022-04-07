Ninette’s Chocolate Cake

When my mum passed away in April 2007, the family pined for all the wonderful foods she made and baked for us. And so there was nothing but for me and my sister in law to produce a cookbook with all her signature recipes. We called it Ninette’s Recipes and her signature cake went onto the cover. This was the first slice from the cake. The needlepoint was stitched by her and the Royal Dalton plate inspired the graphic design. The gladioli petals were her favourite flower. It was a mammoth undertaking but it turned out beautifully with contributions and quotes from family and friends all over the world. Whenever I make one of her recipes I always use the book. It keeps me connected.