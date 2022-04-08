Previous
Next
Homegrown by rensala
98 / 365

Homegrown

Garlic and tomatoes, part of last year’s crop and turned into a still life with the Brushstrokes App.
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
26% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great effect. Would look good as a glass chopping board.
April 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise