Fish on Ice
My calendar says today’s shot is fish food - these guys are a little scary looking but Im running out of plated fish shots so will just have to start eating more fish in April.
12th April 2022
12th Apr 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
3rd July 2020 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
fish
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful bw
April 12th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
I think you forgot to change the date and it has been posted back to 2020. You can edit the post by clicking on the pencil and fix your date.
April 12th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@joansmor
thank you so much and I just changed the date
April 12th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Almost like a human eye! I'm glad they don't know what we are thinking
April 12th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
this is the coolest fish shot I have ever seen.
April 12th, 2022
