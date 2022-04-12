Previous
Fish on Ice by rensala
Fish on Ice

My calendar says today’s shot is fish food - these guys are a little scary looking but Im running out of plated fish shots so will just have to start eating more fish in April.
12th April 2022 12th Apr 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful bw
April 12th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
I think you forgot to change the date and it has been posted back to 2020. You can edit the post by clicking on the pencil and fix your date.
April 12th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@joansmor thank you so much and I just changed the date
April 12th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Almost like a human eye! I'm glad they don't know what we are thinking
April 12th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
this is the coolest fish shot I have ever seen.
April 12th, 2022  
