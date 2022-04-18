Previous
Food for the Tastebuds by rensala
108 / 365

Food for the Tastebuds

A lovely little starter to whet the appetite- a smoked salmon and cream cheese mousse, wrapped in smoked salmon, with a liberal splashing of lemon, served on a bed of cucumber and pomegranate with a full garnish.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Renee Salamon

Ingrid ace
This looks delicious!
April 18th, 2022  
