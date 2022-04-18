Sign up
108 / 365
Food for the Tastebuds
A lovely little starter to whet the appetite- a smoked salmon and cream cheese mousse, wrapped in smoked salmon, with a liberal splashing of lemon, served on a bed of cucumber and pomegranate with a full garnish.
18th April 2022
18th Apr 22
1
0
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
192
photos
106
followers
224
following
Tags
food
Ingrid
This looks delicious!
April 18th, 2022
