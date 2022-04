Middle Eastern Salads

My calendar says it’s a salad day today - these two are typical Fattoush (top), essentially a green salad with a zesty lime and sumac dressing) and fried pita bread topping (middle) and Tabbouleh (bottom), a chipped parsley salad with finely chopped tomatoes, cucumber and spring onions - lashings of lemon and a sprinkling of cracked wheat.