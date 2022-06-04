Previous
Piazza de la Liberty, Milan by rensala
154 / 365

Piazza de la Liberty, Milan

Have you ever had a couple of horrible days? My phone (and life line to the outside works) was stolen from my restaurant table when I was quietly contemplating life in this beautiful city. I’d been editing a few shots I’d taken at the 900 Museum which I will have to backtrack and add when I’m back home as no access to ICloud now. It’s meant many hours of trapsing to police stations, Apple stores and to buy SIM cards that work. Without a phone it’s really hard to communicate and get anything done. And all this on my own as hubby got stuck in Marrakesh as his flight back to Milan got cancelled. And knock on effect missing our flight down South today. BUT as we say ‘let this be the worse’, I’m in Italy and the sun is shining. Thanks to Ross I’m able to reconnect with 365 as I was having withdrawal symptoms. Lots to sort out when I get home, but in the meantime I’m on holiday and I have yet another new IPhone 13 Pro.
Renee Salamon

moni kozi ace
Superb shot. Apple could yse it for advertising.
Too bad for the situation.
June 5th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
Oh poo, what a bally nuisance. Think you've had your share of bad luck now - here's to a trouble free rest of the trip.
June 5th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Oh dear, I can feel your pain especially being on your own. I hope everything works out and you can enjoy the rest of your holiday
June 5th, 2022  
