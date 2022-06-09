Previous
Sleeping in the Chapel, Allesano by rensala
Sleeping in the Chapel, Allesano

Our friend’s house is a converted chapel and her guest room on the ground floor was our private suite for the past three days. I’ve never slept in a chapel before, I must say it was very peaceful. We leave today for Naples, via Bari.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Diana ace
That looks so amazing, I can image that one can sleep peacefully there. Safe travels.
June 9th, 2022  
Renee Salamon ace
@ludwigsdiana thank you
June 9th, 2022  
Babs ace
It does look calm and peaceful.
June 9th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
I love the high ceilings (or no ceilings) so airy,
June 9th, 2022  
