159 / 365
Sleeping in the Chapel, Allesano
Our friend’s house is a converted chapel and her guest room on the ground floor was our private suite for the past three days. I’ve never slept in a chapel before, I must say it was very peaceful. We leave today for Naples, via Bari.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
4
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
323
photos
116
followers
237
following
43% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th June 2022 5:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
italy
,
chapel
,
ceilings
,
vaulted
Diana
ace
That looks so amazing, I can image that one can sleep peacefully there. Safe travels.
June 9th, 2022
Renee Salamon
ace
@ludwigsdiana
thank you
June 9th, 2022
Babs
ace
It does look calm and peaceful.
June 9th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
I love the high ceilings (or no ceilings) so airy,
June 9th, 2022
