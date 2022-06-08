Previous
Faro di Leuca
Faro di Leuca

The Lighthouse ‘at the end of the world’ stands in front of the Basilica ‘De Finibus Terrae’ in Santa Maria di Leuca at the southeastern corner of the Italian peninsula, where waters from the Adriatic and the Ionian Seas meet. The heel tip of Italy. Santa Maria di Leuca got its name from the Greek word ‘leukos’ meaning ‘white’ and from the holy virgin, who is said to have performed sailor saving miracles in Leuca on 13 April 365 AD. According to one legend, Saint Peter entered Italy through Leuca.
