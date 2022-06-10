Previous
Next
Naples, on our way to Capri by rensala
160 / 365

Naples, on our way to Capri

The view from our hotel of Capri where we are heading this morning. Sadly both hubby and I have caught a cold so not feeling great
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Colds and vacation do not mix.
June 10th, 2022  
Lesley ace
My absolute favourite place. I love that coast so much. Super shot.
June 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise