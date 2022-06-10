Sign up
160 / 365
Naples, on our way to Capri
The view from our hotel of Capri where we are heading this morning. Sadly both hubby and I have caught a cold so not feeling great
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
326
photos
116
followers
237
following
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
157
158
37
127
128
159
38
160
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th June 2022 10:29am
Tags
italy
,
island
,
seafront
Joan Robillard
ace
Colds and vacation do not mix.
June 10th, 2022
Lesley
ace
My absolute favourite place. I love that coast so much. Super shot.
June 10th, 2022
