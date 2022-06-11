Previous
Shoemaker, Capri by rensala
161 / 365

Shoemaker, Capri

we strolled a little yesterday on the quaint streets of AnaCapri close to our hotel. Within a few minutes we saw three shoemakers - it must be a local craft.
11th June 2022 11th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Diana ace
What a great shot! I am sure I used to get my summer sandals here, albeit made by his dad. He sure is watching you ;-)
June 11th, 2022  
