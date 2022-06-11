Sign up
Previous
Next
161 / 365
Shoemaker, Capri
we strolled a little yesterday on the quaint streets of AnaCapri close to our hotel. Within a few minutes we saw three shoemakers - it must be a local craft.
11th June 2022
11th Jun 22
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
328
photos
116
followers
237
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th June 2022 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
scene
,
italy
Diana
ace
What a great shot! I am sure I used to get my summer sandals here, albeit made by his dad. He sure is watching you ;-)
June 11th, 2022
