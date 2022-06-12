Sign up
Previous
Next
162 / 365
Ravioli Caprese al Limone, AnaCapri
The lemon tree gave me an envie for a lemon dish last night - I was not disappointed although I couldn’t finish all as eyes bigger than my stomach still.
12th June 2022
12th Jun 22
1
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th June 2022 8:51pm
Tags
food
,
lemon
,
italy
Diana
ace
Oh but they do look so delicious, I envy you ;-)
June 12th, 2022
Leave a Comment
