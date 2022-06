Just one cornetto …

Actually we ate sooo many, delicious stuffed with all kinds of goodies, or just plain like this one. Crunchie outside and buttery inside. … and the title is for those of you in the UK who will remember the ice cream advert using the tune of O Sole Mio. Today will be my last three photos from our crazy Italian adventure - sadly with my phone stolen I lost quite a lot from Milan after we blocked my phone.