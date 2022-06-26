Previous
Castillo di Tutoni, Tricase by rensala
176 / 365

Castillo di Tutoni, Tricase

We ate in a fabulous restaurant after our visit to the vineyard. The owner there had recommended it as his daughter worked there. We are simply, but beautifully, in the courtyard. A little piece of heaven on earth if you ever visit the area.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

