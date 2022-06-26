Sign up
176 / 365
Castillo di Tutoni, Tricase
We ate in a fabulous restaurant after our visit to the vineyard. The owner there had recommended it as his daughter worked there. We are simply, but beautifully, in the courtyard. A little piece of heaven on earth if you ever visit the area.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
0
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th June 2022 8:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
castle
,
italy
,
architecture
