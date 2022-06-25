Sign up
175 / 365
Leonardo@the Pinacoteca Ambrosiana
Apparently this is the largest collection of Leonardo da Vinci's personal notes, sketches, and pages from the Codex Atlanticus. Awesome to just be in the same room!
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Hello, I'm a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
library
,
museum
,
art
,
italy
