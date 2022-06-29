Previous
Next
A Stone Study by rensala
179 / 365

A Stone Study

The beauty and aesthetics of Italian stone. Nothing quite like It anywhere else for me.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Daisy Miller ace
Lovely textures
June 29th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
interesting
June 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise