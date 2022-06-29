Sign up
179 / 365
A Stone Study
The beauty and aesthetics of Italian stone. Nothing quite like It anywhere else for me.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
382
photos
120
followers
241
following
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th June 2022 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Tags
stone
,
stairs
,
italy
Daisy Miller
ace
Lovely textures
June 29th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
interesting
June 29th, 2022
