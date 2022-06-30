Previous
Duomo de Milano by rensala
180 / 365

Duomo de Milano

This is my last day of photos from our Italian trip - I’ve deliberated what to choose and have netted on the most awesome of all the cathedrals we saw and also the place where my phone was stolen. So it has lots of memories but mainly positive ones.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Bucktree
Excellent pov of an amazing cathedral.
June 30th, 2022  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦🕊☮️​ ace
Sorry to hear about your run-in with the criminal element of Italy. This is an interesting PoV of this beautiful structure. Did you take this with the stolen phone and upload it before the phone was stolen or did you buy a new phone while in Itay?
June 30th, 2022  
