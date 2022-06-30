Sign up
180 / 365
Duomo de Milano
This is my last day of photos from our Italian trip - I’ve deliberated what to choose and have netted on the most awesome of all the cathedrals we saw and also the place where my phone was stolen. So it has lots of memories but mainly positive ones.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
56
177
178
146
57
179
147
180
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th May 2022 9:49pm
Tags
night
,
cathedral
,
italy
,
shot
Bucktree
Excellent pov of an amazing cathedral.
June 30th, 2022
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇦🕊☮️
ace
Sorry to hear about your run-in with the criminal element of Italy. This is an interesting PoV of this beautiful structure. Did you take this with the stolen phone and upload it before the phone was stolen or did you buy a new phone while in Itay?
June 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
