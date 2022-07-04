Sign up
Taken at Midday - 4
Given I’m just posting now, and it’s gone 430pm, it’s been fun trying to find a photo taken exactly at noon 😊 this one in a little town in Puglia called Tigianno
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
Tags
trees
,
midday
,
italy
,
palm
,
make-30-2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely capture!
July 4th, 2022
