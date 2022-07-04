Previous
Next
Taken at Midday - 4 by rensala
184 / 365

Taken at Midday - 4

Given I’m just posting now, and it’s gone 430pm, it’s been fun trying to find a photo taken exactly at noon 😊 this one in a little town in Puglia called Tigianno
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Hello, I’m a newbie here in 2022. Have loved photography all my life and switched from SLR to digital when iPhone cameras and photo...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely capture!
July 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise